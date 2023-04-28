Minnesota's Best Candy Store

By Logan DeLoye

April 28, 2023

Elderly cheerful seller with dark and white chocolates
Photo: iStockphoto

What is your favorite kind of candy? Do you prefer decadent chocolate and caramels, or something a bit more sweet like taffy ribbons, and licorice? Regardless of where your sweet tooth leads you, there is one Minnesota candy store that is known for serving the best candies! Being a "kid in a candy store" takes on a whole new meaning at this one-of-a-kind shop! The best candy store in the entire state features rows and rows of treats beyond your wildest dreams.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best candy store in Minnesota is Jim's Apple Farm located in Jordan. Taste of Home mentioned that this shop is known for being the largest candy store in the entire state!

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the best candy store in all of Minnesota:

"Nicknamed by the locals as Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store, even the pickiest of eaters will find something to indulge in at Jim’s cash-only, seasonally operated shop. Take your pick of gummy rings, malted milk balls and old-time cow tails. Bonus: The giant yellow barn also boasts the world’s largest soda selection."

For more information regarding the best candy stores across the country visit tasteofhome.com.

