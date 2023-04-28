Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Burger In The Entire State

Few foods are more popular in the United States than a classic hamburger. This dish is served at restaurants across the country, each with their own unique spin on the simple American delicacy. Wether you prefer to sit down and enjoy your burger all dressed up with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, sauce, and a side of fries, or order a plain burger to go, there is one Nebraska restaurant that serves the best burger around!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best burger in all of Nebraska can be found at Angus Burgers & Shakes located in Omaha and Kearney. Mashed recommended that first-time customers try the El Cubano Burger.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the restaurant that serves the best burger in Nebraska:

"You wouldn't think that Nebraska is the state to visit if you want to enjoy a slice of Havana — but that's genuinely the case. El Cubano Burger at Angus Burgers & Shakes is excellent by all accounts. On it you'll find ham, bacon, swiss cheese, pickles, and a yummy mojo sauce. This thing is so authentic that your entire familia will approve. Angus Burgers & Shakes uses only high-quality, local beef. You can find their restaurants in the cities of Omaha and Kearney."

For more information regarding the best burgers across the country visit mashed.com.