Nebraska's Best Candy Store

What is your favorite kind of candy? Do you prefer decadent chocolate and caramels, or something a bit more sweet like taffy ribbons, and licorice? Regardless of where your sweet tooth leads you, there is one Nebraska candy store that is known for serving the best candies! Being a "kid in a candy store" takes on a whole new meaning at this one-of-a-kind shop! The best candy store in the entire state features rows and rows of treats beyond your wildest dreams.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best candy store in all of Nebraska is Licorice International located in Lincoln. Taste of Home mentioned that this shop is known for housing the largest selection of licorice in the entire United States!

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the best candy store in all of Nebraska:

"If you love licorice, then Licorice International was made for you. Home to the largest selection of licorice in the United States, it offers almost 160 different types of the chewy candy from 12 countries. There’s even a whole section of “salty” licorice."

For more information regarding the best candy stores across the country visit tasteofhome.com.