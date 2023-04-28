Big cities hold a plethora of incredible restaurants, but sometimes the best dining establishments can be found in small towns hidden away from the crowds and long-wait times that come with a major metropolitan area.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood looked for the most adorable small-town restaurants around the U.S., compiling a list of the best spot in each state. According to the site, the best restaurants range from country pubs to riverside bistros that are "perfect for when you need to get away from it all."

So which Ohio restaurant is the best small-town eatery in the state?

Day Y Noche

Day Y Noche is a cute and colorful Columbus-area restaurant that serves classic Mexican and Tex-Mex favorites, from tacos and enchiladas to chimichangas and flautas. Day Y Noche is located at 134 E. Broadway in Granville.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"The bright and colorful Day Y Noche restaurant in Granville is owned by couple Mary and Anselmo Morales. Here, you can treat yourself to Mexican favorites in the rustic dining room or seated on the front patio. Go with the queso dip with house-made chips, the carne asada tacos with red onion, lime, spicy salsa and cilantro, or the shrimp tacos with creamy chipotle sauce, pico de gallo (a simple tomato salsa), lettuce and lime."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best small-town restaurants around the country.