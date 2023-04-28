Parents Of Idaho Murder Victim Ethan Chapin Speak Out For The First TIme

The parents of Ethan Chapin have broken their silence nearly six months after their son was one of four University of Idaho students brutally murdered in their off-campus house.

Jim and Stacy Chapin spoke to Fox News about how they dealt with their grief after learning their son had been killed.

"We just walked it out. Talked. Told stories. Cried," Stacy said. "One day, I was out walking by myself. I was crying so hard. I happened upon somebody. And I thought they were going to call 911 on me."

The Chapins said there saw their son for the last time one week before he was killed.

"We said goodbye in the parking lot Saturday (November 5) night," Jim recalled. "Sigma Chi house. Gave him a hug. Told him to be safe. And that was the last time."

"We drove out of town that Sunday morning … and we literally high-fived each other that day," Stacy recalled. "We literally congratulated each other. We were like, 'We've done it, we've done it. They're 'adulting.' They're kind. We've done it. We can rest easy."

While losing their son was difficult, the Chapins said they aren't angry about the situation.

"That's negative energy, and it's not worth it," Jim said.

Instead, they are trying to honor their son by creating a scholarship fund called Ethan's Smile. The fund will provide scholarships to students in Skagit Valley, Washington, to attend the University of Idaho.

Bryan Kohberger, the man charged with killing Chapin, his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle, and her roommates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, is due back in court in June. He remains jailed after he was denied bond.