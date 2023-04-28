Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Burger In The Entire State

Few foods are more popular in the United States than a classic hamburger. This dish is served at restaurants across the country, each with their own unique spin on the simple American delicacy. Wether you prefer to sit down and enjoy your burger all dressed up with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, sauce, and a side of fries, or order a plain burger to go, there is one Pennsylvania restaurant that serves the best burger around!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best burger in all of Pennsylvania can be found at Route 66 Restaurant located in Lancaster. Mashed recommended that first-time customers try the Triple Cheeseburger.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the restaurant that serves the best burger in Pennsylvania:

"Your burger at Route 66 Restaurant will be cooked before your very eyes and you will enjoy the homemade quality of your sandwich. The portions are big, the prices are fair, and the atmosphere is pleasantly relaxed. Route 66 Restaurant, which is in the city of Lancaster, is a place where bigger is definitely better. With that in mind, select the Triple Cheeseburger and all the angus beef and cheese you receive will cause you to celebrate."

For more information regarding the best burgers across the country visit mashed.com.