Post Malone Addresses Fans' Concerns About His Weight Loss
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 28, 2023
Post Malone sent a message to fans after months of speculation that the rapper is doing drugs and concerns about his recent weight loss. On Friday, April 28th, he shared an Instagram post that addressed fans' concerns and immediately put the drug rumors to rest.
"I wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage. i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier," he wrote before giving fans an explanation for his change in weight. "I guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel."
Post Malone then shared that he's trying to give up "smokes and brews" next but " i like to consider myself a patient man." He continued, "I’ve spent a bit in the studio lately working on new music, and am so excited to share it with you, thank you for your patience and support y’all. you make my heart beat. i just wanted to say hi, and hopefully i’ll be posting more on here, my brain is in a super dope place, and i’m the happiest i’ve been in a long time. if you’re having a hard time or need some love, i can say that you’re loved more than you know, and keep fucking crushing it. goodnight nerds😤spread love and rock on."
Just two weeks ago, Post Malone shared his first new song of the year. Listen to "Chemical" below!