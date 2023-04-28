Post Malone Addresses Fans' Concerns About His Weight Loss

Post Malone sent a message to fans after months of speculation that the rapper is doing drugs and concerns about his recent weight loss. On Friday, April 28th, he shared an Instagram post that addressed fans' concerns and immediately put the drug rumors to rest.

"I wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage. i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier," he wrote before giving fans an explanation for his change in weight. "I guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel."

