There is no shortage of fun things to do around Wisconsin, from electric city nightlife to established museums and venues, but plenty of interesting and intriguing attractions continue to open every year and make the state even more exciting.

LoveExploring looked at the attractions that have opened (or will open soon) around the U.S. recently, compiling a list of the best new spot to open in each state. According to the site, the newest exciting attractions including everything from nature trails to amusement parks to museums.

So what is Wisconsin's best new attraction?

America's Black Holocaust Museum

This historical and memorial museum in Milwaukee, originally founded in 1988 by Dr. James Cameron, a lynching survivor, was closed for more than a decade but reopened last year. Learn more at the museum's website. Here's what LoveExploring had to say:

"America's Black Holocaust Museum was closed for 14 years, but finally reopened in 2022. Museum operators describe the center's four themes as Remembrance, Resistance, Redemption and Reconciliation — and poignant displays cover some 4,500 [years] of history, from African life before slavery right up to African-American culture and experiences in the modern day. You can expect videos, powerful photography and interactive displays."

Check out LoveExploring's full list to see the best new attractions around the country.