Man Executes Family After Being Asked To Stop Shooting Rifle Outside: Cops

Authorities are searching for a Mexican national who killed at least five people, including an eight-year-old child, in Cleveland, Texas, on Friday (April 28) night.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said that Francisco Oropeza, 39, was shooting a rifle in his yard just before midnight when his neighbors asked him to stop because their baby was trying to sleep.

Oropeza, who had been drinking, responded, "I'll do what I want to in my front yard."

A short while later, Oropeza stormed into the house armed with an AR-15-style rifle and started shooting the family.

There were ten people in the house at the time. Capers said that the victims were shot in the head at close range, "almost execution style."

In addition to the deceased victims, three children were taken to the hospital. Two other people in the house were evaluated by paramedics at the scene and released.

"When we got here, the two females in the bedroom were actually laying over the top of the younger children, two of the three younger children" that survived, Capers said.

Capers said that a massive manhunt is underway to capture Oropeza. Officials believe he is located in the woods just over a mile from the crime scene and have deployed search dogs and officers on horseback to find him.