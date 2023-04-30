Julius Randle's Status For Game 1 Of Eastern Semifinals Determined: Report

New York Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle is reportedly expected to be ruled out for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Miami Heat due to an ankle sprain, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday (April 30) morning.

"Knicks All-Star F Julius Randle (ankle sprain) is expected to be out for Game 1 vs. Miami today, sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski tweeted.

Randle is officially listed as a game-time decision and Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau had publicly expressed optimism about his status for Game 1. Randle participated in warmups with his teammates at Madison Square Garden Sunday morning.