Julius Randle's Status For Game 1 Of Eastern Semifinals Determined: Report
By Jason Hall
April 30, 2023
New York Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle is reportedly expected to be ruled out for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Miami Heat due to an ankle sprain, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday (April 30) morning.
"Knicks All-Star F Julius Randle (ankle sprain) is expected to be out for Game 1 vs. Miami today, sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski tweeted.
Randle is officially listed as a game-time decision and Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau had publicly expressed optimism about his status for Game 1. Randle participated in warmups with his teammates at Madison Square Garden Sunday morning.
The two-time All-Star initially injured his ankle during the Knicks' win against the Heat on March 29 and missed the final five games of the regular season. Randle appeared in all five of New York's postseason games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but struggled through his first four games and re-injured his ankle during Knicks' series-clinching Game 5 win on Wednesday (April 26) after recording 13 points, six assists and four rebounds in 16 minutes.
Backup forward Obi Toppin, who is expected to start on Sunday in Randle's absence, recorded 12 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in Game 5 win.