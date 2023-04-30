Michael Bublé Sends Love To Reporter After 'Rude' Tony Danza Interview
By Logan DeLoye
April 30, 2023
Red carpet reporter Rye Myers was "blown away, shocked, and embarrassed" after an interview with actor Tony Danza took a turn for the worst in New York on Friday. In the interview, Myers excitedly begins to ask Danza and his wife questions to which Danza replies: "Relax a little. You're a little more excited than we are. Take it easy." Despite the surprising interruption, Myers proceeds in a professional manner.
When Myers asks Danza which New York staple food item he prefers, pizza or hotdogs, Danza abruptly replies: "You know what buddy, you've got to come up with better questions." Danza then ends the interview all together and walks away with his wife. Myers shared the interview clip to TikTok, stating that he understands that not everyone is in the mood to answer questions, but that Danza could have said no if he didn't want to be interviewed in the first place.
@rye_myers
As a red carpet reporter, I’m here to help bring excitement to your event and promote it! I LOVE chatting with Broadway and Entertainment’s best as “Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!” I understand not everyone is in the mood to answer questions, and you can always pass. I asked these same questions (and a few others!) to heavy hitters like #JoelGray #linmanuelmiranda and others, and only #TonyDanza replied like this…. To say I was blown away, shocked, and embarrassed is an understatement…But, my professionalism showed through! 😉 #tonydanza #wtfmoments #celebrityencounters #rude #nypost #pagesix #tmznews #whostheboss #redcarpet #redcarpetreporter #shockingmoments #rudecelebrities #slapintheface #celebritynews♬ original sound - rye_myers
"As a broadway reporter I am here to help bring excitement to your event and promote it. I LOVE chatting with Broadway and Entertainment's best as 'Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF.' I understand not everyone is in the mood to answer questions, and you can always pass. I asked these same questions (and a few others) to heavy hitters like Joel Gray, Lin-Manueal Miranda, and others, and only Tony Danza replied like this..."
Many fans slammed Danza for his "rude" remarks in the comment section of the video. Michael Bublè kindly commented in support of the reporter, stating that he would grab pizza with Rye anytime!
"I think you’re amazing Ry. I’ll have a pizza with ya. Let’s not invite Tony."