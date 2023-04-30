Michael Bublé Sends Love To Reporter After 'Rude' Tony Danza Interview

Red carpet reporter Rye Myers was "blown away, shocked, and embarrassed" after an interview with actor Tony Danza took a turn for the worst in New York on Friday. In the interview, Myers excitedly begins to ask Danza and his wife questions to which Danza replies: "Relax a little. You're a little more excited than we are. Take it easy." Despite the surprising interruption, Myers proceeds in a professional manner.

When Myers asks Danza which New York staple food item he prefers, pizza or hotdogs, Danza abruptly replies: "You know what buddy, you've got to come up with better questions." Danza then ends the interview all together and walks away with his wife. Myers shared the interview clip to TikTok, stating that he understands that not everyone is in the mood to answer questions, but that Danza could have said no if he didn't want to be interviewed in the first place.