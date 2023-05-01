“Tucker got caught up!" Woods Jr. said. "He got caught up like that dude from 'Vanderpump Rules.' Text message stuff. I don’t know what 'Vanderpump Rules' is about, only watched it a couple times. My friends tell me it’s like 'BMF' but for white people. Or is that 'Succession'? No, 'Succession' is 'Power' but for white people. No! Tucker Carlson is power for white people. No, that’s white power, y'know never mind, don’t worry about that one.”



50 Cent has made plenty of strides in the film industry since the launch of "Power" in 2014. Not not has he built an entire "Power" universe, but he's also working on other TV shows and movies as well. Over the weekend, Fif shared video of a large space which might become his new film studio.



“Well, would you look at here,” he uttered in the video. “985,000 square feet. Can you say G-Unit studios?”



Check out the footage below.