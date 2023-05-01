50 Cent Reacts To 'BMF' & 'Power' Nods At White House Correspondents Dinner
By Tony M. Centeno
May 1, 2023
50 Cent loved the shameless plug of his hit TV shows during the 2023 White House Correspondents Dinner.
On Sunday, April 30, the rapper-turned-TV show producer took to Instagram to share a clip of Roy Woods Jr. hosting the annual event held by the White House Correspondents' Association. During his monologue, "The Daily Show" anchor brought up both of Fif's popular TV shows "BMF" and "Power." The New York native thought the jokes were hilarious, but he was clearly excited about the fact that both series were mentioned in the presence of President Joe Biden.
"This is some funny s**t wait till you see old joe at the end!" 50 wrote.
“Tucker got caught up!" Woods Jr. said. "He got caught up like that dude from 'Vanderpump Rules.' Text message stuff. I don’t know what 'Vanderpump Rules' is about, only watched it a couple times. My friends tell me it’s like 'BMF' but for white people. Or is that 'Succession'? No, 'Succession' is 'Power' but for white people. No! Tucker Carlson is power for white people. No, that’s white power, y'know never mind, don’t worry about that one.”
50 Cent has made plenty of strides in the film industry since the launch of "Power" in 2014. Not not has he built an entire "Power" universe, but he's also working on other TV shows and movies as well. Over the weekend, Fif shared video of a large space which might become his new film studio.
“Well, would you look at here,” he uttered in the video. “985,000 square feet. Can you say G-Unit studios?”
Check out the footage below.