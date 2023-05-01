Angry Swarm Of Bees Sting Mother Over 75 Times As She Protected Her Kids

An Arizona family found themselves under attack by an angry swarm of bees during a photoshoot at Buckeye Valley. The Arizona Fire and Medical Authority said that the woman quickly rushed to get her two kids into her car as they were being chased by the bees.

"Please hurry! Please hurry! My daughter can't get in the car. She's getting attacked by bees! ... My granddaughters are with her. Please send some help," the woman's mother told the 911 dispatcher.

While she managed to get her kids to safety inside her car, the bees stung her over 75 times.

Firefighters were dispatched and used foam to calm down the bees, allowing them to rescue the children from the car. The woman was transported to the hospital and has since been released.

The Arizona Fire and Medical Authority shared a video of the rescue on Instagram, along with some advice for what to do if you come under attack from an angry swarm of bees.

"If you are attacked by bees getting inside to a safe place is key. Run in a straight line, cover your face, and get to shelter. Never get into water, and do not fight the bees."