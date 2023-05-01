California High School Goes Viral For Recreating Rihanna's Halftime Show

The dance team at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga is currently going viral for the spectacular halftime show that they put on during their prom rally last Friday. The team took to TikTok to share a video of the routine that mirrored Rihanna's halftime show. Since being posted two days ago, the Rihanna rendition has received over 9 million views. NFL even commented on the video saying, "this is amazing, OMG." Los Osos Varsity Dance Team choreographer Rachel Muego posted a clip of the routine on Instagram, praising the team for learning the routine quickly, and for dedicating so much time to learning it.

"Proud is an understatement. The fact that they learned this in a month and a half! No matter what crazy ideas I throw out there, they take it with complete trust and bring everything to life. We definitely put in a lot of time and work into this one but every minute was so worth it."