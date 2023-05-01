Cardi B Stuns The Met Gala Red Carpet Twice With Two Jaw-Dropping Looks
By Tony M. Centeno
May 2, 2023
Cardi B stole the show as usual right before she entered the Met Gala.
On Monday night, May 1, the "Hot Sh*t" rapper was dripping in pearls from heard to toe as she approached the red carpet. She donned an eye-popping, strapless pink dress with scattered pearls and diamonds around the edges. Her entire look seems like it was inspired by a lavish carnival outfit. She rocked multiple pearl necklaces around her neck and pearl bracelets on her wrists along with forehead band with a sole dangling pearl. Bardi's see-through train trails behind her as she descended down the red carpet.
Cardi B with an outfit change at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/jzySGIYpsq— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 2, 2023
Her second look of the night was a dedication to the late Karl Lagerfeld and Chanel. During her interview with LaLa, Cardi B explained that the bottom half of her black skirt covered with textured flowers was an homage to the House of Chanel while the top half features a look only Karl himself would wear complete with the white hair.
"What makes tonight so special," Bardi explained. "I was curious to see how people were going to rock this assignment because everybody's got their own interpretations of how things are supposed to look. I really liked the looks tonight. People killed it."
While she walked out solo, Offset is not too far behind. Earlier today, Cardi B posted a photo of the couple arriving at their hotel last night. They both wore matching black outfits with Offset wearing a jacket, gloves, shirt, jeans and boots while Cardi rocked a black hybrid trench coat dress with platform boots.
See more angles from both of Cardi B's outfits below.
Cardi B tonight being interviewed at the #MetGala 😍 pic.twitter.com/mmq0VzRt7S— Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) May 2, 2023
Cardi B for the 2023 #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/AwBu0sy3PU— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
🚨| Cardi B stuns at the 2023 #MetGala 😍! pic.twitter.com/QOBBUxr52r— ًََ (@LAVISHSZN_) May 1, 2023
Cardi B heading to the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/pXWkZE1RXt— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 1, 2023