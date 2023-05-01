Cardi B Stuns The Met Gala Red Carpet Twice With Two Jaw-Dropping Looks

By Tony M. Centeno

May 2, 2023

Cardi B
Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B stole the show as usual right before she entered the Met Gala.

On Monday night, May 1, the "Hot Sh*t" rapper was dripping in pearls from heard to toe as she approached the red carpet. She donned an eye-popping, strapless pink dress with scattered pearls and diamonds around the edges. Her entire look seems like it was inspired by a lavish carnival outfit. She rocked multiple pearl necklaces around her neck and pearl bracelets on her wrists along with forehead band with a sole dangling pearl. Bardi's see-through train trails behind her as she descended down the red carpet.

Her second look of the night was a dedication to the late Karl Lagerfeld and Chanel. During her interview with LaLa, Cardi B explained that the bottom half of her black skirt covered with textured flowers was an homage to the House of Chanel while the top half features a look only Karl himself would wear complete with the white hair.

"What makes tonight so special," Bardi explained. "I was curious to see how people were going to rock this assignment because everybody's got their own interpretations of how things are supposed to look. I really liked the looks tonight. People killed it."

While she walked out solo, Offset is not too far behind. Earlier today, Cardi B posted a photo of the couple arriving at their hotel last night. They both wore matching black outfits with Offset wearing a jacket, gloves, shirt, jeans and boots while Cardi rocked a black hybrid trench coat dress with platform boots.

See more angles from both of Cardi B's outfits below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.