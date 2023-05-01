Cardi B Stuns The Met Gala Red Carpet Twice With Two Jaw-Dropping Looks

Her second look of the night was a dedication to the late Karl Lagerfeld and Chanel. During her interview with LaLa, Cardi B explained that the bottom half of her black skirt covered with textured flowers was an homage to the House of Chanel while the top half features a look only Karl himself would wear complete with the white hair.



"What makes tonight so special," Bardi explained. "I was curious to see how people were going to rock this assignment because everybody's got their own interpretations of how things are supposed to look. I really liked the looks tonight. People killed it."



While she walked out solo, Offset is not too far behind. Earlier today, Cardi B posted a photo of the couple arriving at their hotel last night. They both wore matching black outfits with Offset wearing a jacket, gloves, shirt, jeans and boots while Cardi rocked a black hybrid trench coat dress with platform boots.



See more angles from both of Cardi B's outfits below.