Chance The Rapper 'Would've Died' If He Didn't Change After 'Acid Rap' Era

I probably would’ve died, to be honest," Chance explained. "The way that I was living at that time, I had everything in excess. So right after I dropped the project, I went on a few tours where I didn’t really make any money. But then I went on my first tour, my headlining on tour, where I made some money. And I went and bought a crib or rented a crib, this fat ass mansion in LA."



"This is my first time living outside of my parents’ house in another city and having money and doing a lot of drugs," he continued. "A lot of Xans, you know what I’m saying? Too many Xans. And just becoming a different person, a lesser, lesser person than I am now. I think if I hadn’t had my spirit tugged on, literally, and a calling to become a better version of myself, then I would’ve died. And then I would just be the representative of acid, and I’m so much more."



His reflection comes shortly after he confirmed the details of his Acid Rap 10-Year Anniversary Show happening this summer. It also arrived shortly after he released the complete version of Acid Rap including "Juice," which was previously left off streaming services after Chance wasn't able to get the sample cleared in time. Check out his full reflection with Complex now.