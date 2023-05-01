College Baseball Player Shot While Standing In Bullpen Mid-Game
By Jason Hall
May 1, 2023
A Texas A&M-Texarkana baseball player was struck by a stray bullet while standing in the bullpen area during a game on Saturday (April 29), the university and local police confirmed via NBC News.
The player, who was publicly identified only as an 18-year-old, was shot during his team's game against the University of Houston-Victoria at Georgia Dobson Field at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana at around 5:30 p.m., the Texarkana Police Department confirmed in a post shared on its Facebook account. Police said the stray bullet was suspected to have come from "some type of altercation in a nearby neighborhood to the west of the park."
We are investigating a shooting at George Dobson Field at Spring Lake Park that happened about 5:30 this afternoon. The...Posted by Texarkana Texas Police Department on Saturday, April 29, 2023
The player was transported to Christus St. Michael Hospital and reported to be in stable condition, Texas A&M University-Texarkana said in a Facebook post.
This afternoon during the university’s baseball game at George Dobson Field one of our baseball players was struck by a...Posted by Texas A&M University-Texarkana on Saturday, April 29, 2023
Police had initially confirmed that the student underwent surgery in their Facebook post. Leigh Strope, a spokesperson for Christus Health, confirmed that the player was still in stable condition but the hospital couldn't provide additional details in adherence with patient privacy laws in an email to NBC News on Sunday (April 30).
Texarkana Police are continuing to investigate the incident "and are following up on several leads in the case," a spokesperson confirmed via NBC News. Saturday's game was declared a "no contest" and two softball games between Texas A&M-Texarkana and Louisiana State University of Alexandria scheduled for Sunday were canceled "due to the events surrounding yesterday's baseball game," Texas A&M-Texarkana's athletics department announced on its Twitter account.