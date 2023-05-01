College Baseball Player Shot While Standing In Bullpen Mid-Game

A Texas A&M-Texarkana baseball player was struck by a stray bullet while standing in the bullpen area during a game on Saturday (April 29), the university and local police confirmed via NBC News.

The player, who was publicly identified only as an 18-year-old, was shot during his team's game against the University of Houston-Victoria at Georgia Dobson Field at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana at around 5:30 p.m., the Texarkana Police Department confirmed in a post shared on its Facebook account. Police said the stray bullet was suspected to have come from "some type of altercation in a nearby neighborhood to the west of the park."