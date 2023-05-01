Diddy Sweats While Answering Question About Relationship With Yung Miami

"I don't know what you're asking me," Diddy replied while laughing. "We don't put titles on it. Everybody wants to put a title on it. This is like my best friend in the world. One of the most beautiful people God has ever blessed me with and I'm blessed that she's my date tonight."



Diddy and Yung Miami stepped out on the red carpet at the Met Gala together for the first time after they reportedly stopped dating. During an interview with The Cut, the Miami native said that she and the "Gotta Move On" artist were no longer an item.



“We’re still friends!" Yung Miami said. "We’re still good friends! But we’re single. That’s not my man. We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it. We were f**king with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”



See Diddy and Yung Miami's look at the Met Gala below.