Diddy Sweats While Answering Question About Relationship With Yung Miami
By Tony M. Centeno
May 2, 2023
Diddy accompanied Yung Miami to her first Met Gala just weeks after she declared that they stopped dating.
On Monday night, May 1, the Bad Boy founder and his alleged ex-girlfriend arrived on the red carpet outside of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Diddy rocked an all-black custom Sean John outfit with a massive black cape with black roses at the edges. Meanwhile, the City Girl rocked a sheer black dress with a frilly train behind her while holding a black circular piece that goes around her body. While speaking with LaLa Anthony, Diddy was asked to define their relationship nowadays. The question literally had him sweating.
Lala interviews Yung Miami and Diddy on the #METGala carpet and asks what’s their official title https://t.co/BwTihuLmLQ pic.twitter.com/ulUMSYiWk4— Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) May 2, 2023
"I don't know what you're asking me," Diddy replied while laughing. "We don't put titles on it. Everybody wants to put a title on it. This is like my best friend in the world. One of the most beautiful people God has ever blessed me with and I'm blessed that she's my date tonight."
Diddy and Yung Miami stepped out on the red carpet at the Met Gala together for the first time after they reportedly stopped dating. During an interview with The Cut, the Miami native said that she and the "Gotta Move On" artist were no longer an item.
“We’re still friends!" Yung Miami said. "We’re still good friends! But we’re single. That’s not my man. We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it. We were f**king with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”
See Diddy and Yung Miami's look at the Met Gala below.