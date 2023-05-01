Is there anything better than plate full of delicious soul food? The South has no shortage of restaurants catered to serving the best soul food, but there are plenty of locales around the U.S. that specialize in the comforting meals.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched around the country to find the best spots for soul food in each state, and one restaurant in Georgia stood out among the rest. According to the site, the term "soul food" has been around for decades as a way to describe Black culture:

"The term 'soul food' first appeared in the 1960s, when 'soul' was a word used to describe Black culture. Even today, nothing beats soul food for heartiness, comfort, and flavor. We've analyzed the data and searched reviews to find every state's best restaurant celebrating the tradition, with many of the recipes passed down through generations."

So which restaurant in Georgia has the best soul food in the state?

Southern Kitchen and Grill

This Atlanta eatery serves up lots of tasty dishes, from fried catfish and chicken & waffles to peach bread pudding and extra cheesy mac 'n' cheese. Southern Kitchen and Grill is located at 3781 Presidential Parkway, Suite 306, in Atlanta.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Popular items at family-run takeout joint Southern Kitchen and Grill are fried catfish, chicken wings, and the six-cheese mac 'n' cheese. Punch sides such as collard greens, baked beans, black eyed peas and green beans are cooked with smoked turkey and served in separate containers so you get a big portion. The banana pudding and chessmen cookies are popular with customers too."

Check out the full list on LoveFood to see the best soul food in each state.