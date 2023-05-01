Their show is part of a two-night event with Martin Garrix, DJ Vice and Julian Banks performing on Saturday. The party will continue at LIV Nightclub where other artists like Tiesto, Maluma and Diddy are all set to perform.



Ludacris isn't the only major artist who's planning to flock to Miami for the big race. Meek Mill recently took to Twitter to find out how he can throw his birthday party on Miami Beach. He's even down to cover it all himself.



"How Can I have a night time party in Miami on a beach for my bday f1 weekend ? I’ll cover it??" he tweeted