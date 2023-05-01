Here's How Ludacris & More Artists Plan To Celebrate Formula 1 Weekend
By Tony M. Centeno
May 1, 2023
Ludacris is teaming up with Kaskade for an epic night in celebration of the Formula 1 Cyrpto.com Miami Grand Prix.
The seasoned rapper is taking a break from Janet Jackson's Together Again Tour to join the EDM legend as they headline a major party on the final day of F1 weekend. According to a recent press release, Ludacris and Kaskade will perform alongside Alec Monopoly and DJ Five Star at Miami Race Nights at the Fontainbleau Miami Beach on Sunday night, May 7. Presented by BleauLive in partnership with Capture Studio Group, both artists will perform their array of hits right next to the beach following the final race.
Their show is part of a two-night event with Martin Garrix, DJ Vice and Julian Banks performing on Saturday. The party will continue at LIV Nightclub where other artists like Tiesto, Maluma and Diddy are all set to perform.
Ludacris isn't the only major artist who's planning to flock to Miami for the big race. Meek Mill recently took to Twitter to find out how he can throw his birthday party on Miami Beach. He's even down to cover it all himself.
"How Can I have a night time party in Miami on a beach for my bday f1 weekend ? I’ll cover it??" he tweeted
We'll see if Meek brings his birthday party to the Fontainbleau. Meanwhile, Miami Race Nights is going down May 6 and May 7. Doors to the beachside party are set to open at 9 p.m. Fans can buy their tickets now before they sell out. Check out the official website for details.