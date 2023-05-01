Here's The Top High School In Washington

Many things have to be taken into account when considering a high school for your kids, including safety, commutes, accolades, and test scores. A high school diploma can be either the next step towards college or starting a new career. Sometimes alumni get curious about whether their alma mater is improving or not.

That's why the U.S. Career Institute took up the task of determining every state's best high school. According to the study, Washington state's top high school is the International Community School in Kirkland!

Here's what researchers had to say about determining every state's best high school:

"When people make the decision to move, there are many factors to consider. Housing costs, square footage, and proximity to amenities like grocery stores can play a big part in deciding where to live. Another factor that many people take into consideration is the school district where the home is located. A great school district is a big draw, as many parents and parents-to-be want their children to receive the best education possible. High school rankings play a big part in this. The U.S. Career Institute team looked at reading and math proficiency scores of public schools around the country to determine the best high school in every U.S. state."

Check out the full report on uscareerinstitute.edu.