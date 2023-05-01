Illinois City Named Among The 25 Cheapest Places To Live In The US

By Logan DeLoye

May 1, 2023

As cost of living rises across the country, a few cities remain very affordable places to live.

According to a list compiled by Kiplinger, the cheapest city to live in Illinois is Decatur. Decatur houses a population of 102,438. Homes in Decatur cost an average of $110,800. This affordable city ranks fourth among the cheapest cities to live in across America.

Here's what Kiplinger had to say about the cheapest city to live in Illinois:

"Decatur, Illinois, and its surrounding metro area is probably best known as an agricultural and manufacturing center. Archer Daniels Midland moved its headquarters to Chicago in 2013 but maintains operations in this central Illinois city. Caterpillar, the world's largest maker of construction and mining equipment, has facilities in the area, as well. Housing costs are 43% lower than the national average in metro Decatur, and healthcare, utilities and transportation are much cheaper too. Those savings help make up for the fact that Illinois is among the least tax-friendly states for middle-class families. Decatur's status as one of the cheapest places to live in the U.S. is no doubt appreciated by its significant student population, which includes Millikin University's approximately 1,875 students and the roughly 2,500 people studying at Richland Community College."

For a continued list of the cheapest places to live across the country visit kiplinger.com.

