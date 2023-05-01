Katy Perry Gushes Over Fiancé Orlando Bloom In Rare Instagram Post
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 1, 2023
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are showing off their love for each other on Instagram. Over the weekend, Perry posted a rare photo of the two together and shared some sweet words about their relationship in the caption.
"Orlando and I’s initials are O.K. We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren’t 🚨K.O.🚨," she wrote alongside photos of them all dressed up. Katy went on to praise the actor for supporting her. "Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time. I love you my fighter," she wrote, tagging his own Instagram.
Orlando popped up in the comments to share some sweet words as well. "I love you and our love ❤️ bombs💥wouldn’t have it any other way 😍," he wrote. Last month, Katy revealed that she and Bloom had agreed to take a break from alcohol. “I’ve been sober for five weeks today," she said on March 27th. "I’ve been doing a pact with my partner [fiancé Orlando Bloom] and I want to quit," she confessed while pretending to cry.
Perry and Bloom share a 2-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove. "She's beautiful, she's growing fast, big, strong and healthy. And you can't be more blessed than that," added Bloom. "And literally, I kid you not, she's like, 'Daddy, can I have a smoothie?' You know what she gets? She gets Form. We are very blessed." In other Katy Perry news, the pop star got fans excited after seemingly teasing she would be releasing new music "very soon."