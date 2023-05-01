Katy Perry Gushes Over Fiancé Orlando Bloom In Rare Instagram Post

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are showing off their love for each other on Instagram. Over the weekend, Perry posted a rare photo of the two together and shared some sweet words about their relationship in the caption.

"Orlando and I’s initials are O.K. We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren’t 🚨K.O.🚨," she wrote alongside photos of them all dressed up. Katy went on to praise the actor for supporting her. "Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time. I love you my fighter," she wrote, tagging his own Instagram.