Michigan City Named Among The 25 Cheapest Places To Live In The US

By Logan DeLoye

May 1, 2023

Beautiful suburban neighborhoods, nice homes, aerial view
As cost of living rises across the country, a few cities remain very affordable places to live.

According to a list compiled by Kiplinger, the cheapest city to live in Michigan is Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo houses a population of 261,108. Homes in Kalamazoo cost an average of $208,300. This affordable city ranks second among the cheapest cities to live in across America.

Here's what Kiplinger had to say about the cheapest city to live in Michigan:

"Kalamazoo annually ranks among the cheapest places to live in the U.S. Sadly, low costs are very much a necessity for too many of its residents. In the city of Kalamazoo proper (pop. 73,255), nearly 31% of residents live below the poverty line. (At the metro level, which includes Portage, Michigan, the figure comes to 14.5%.) The U.S. and Michigan state poverty rates are 12.8% and 13.1%, respectively.  Michigan is among the least tax-friendly states for middle-class families. On the brighter side, Western Michigan University, with its multiple campuses and research facilities, is a major driver of the local economy. Medical equipment maker Stryker is headquartered in the city, and Pfizer, the drug company, maintains its largest manufacturing site in Kalamazoo. In late 2022, the pharma giant committed to investing $750 million into its Kalamazoo facility."

For a continued list of the cheapest places to live across the country visit kiplinger.com.

