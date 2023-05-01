Mike Dean Releases Four Fresh Collaborations With The Weeknd On New Album

“New @therealmikedean 4:23 album co-executive produced by me dropping this week,” The Weeknd teased last week.



Dean's album comes shortly after The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, teased a slew of songs during a rare Instagram Live session. During the livestream, Tesfaye played a few records including his latest single "Double Fantasy" featuring Future. The song was produced by Dean and Metro Boomin. He also teased another song in which Dean plays the saxophone.



"Double Fantasy" is the first offering from the official soundtrack for his HBO series "The Idol," which is set to debut in June. This is just the latest collaboration between Dean and Tesfaye. The duo previously teamed up on The Weeknd's last album Dawn FM. Dean also recently lent his production skills to Metro Boomin, Beyoncé, Fivio Foreign and plenty more.



Listen to Mike Dean's new album executively produced by The Weeknd below.