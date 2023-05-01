Mike Dean Releases Four Fresh Collaborations With The Weeknd On New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
May 1, 2023
The Weeknd and Mike Dean have teamed up on several new songs for Dean's brand-new album.
On Friday, April 28, Mike Dean released his latest project 4:23. The "Die For You" crooner executively produced the LP and appears in songs like "Artificial Intelligence," "Defame Moi," "More Coke!!" and "Emotionless." The latter track pops up towards the end of the album. Abel offers his vocals to the aforementioned songs and also serves as a producer alongside Sam Levinson. The album is the fourth installment of Dean's ongoing tribute to the the weed-friendly holiday 4/20. Since 2020, Dean has released 4:20, 4:22 and Smoke State 42222.
“New @therealmikedean 4:23 album co-executive produced by me dropping this week,” The Weeknd teased last week.
Dean's album comes shortly after The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, teased a slew of songs during a rare Instagram Live session. During the livestream, Tesfaye played a few records including his latest single "Double Fantasy" featuring Future. The song was produced by Dean and Metro Boomin. He also teased another song in which Dean plays the saxophone.
"Double Fantasy" is the first offering from the official soundtrack for his HBO series "The Idol," which is set to debut in June. This is just the latest collaboration between Dean and Tesfaye. The duo previously teamed up on The Weeknd's last album Dawn FM. Dean also recently lent his production skills to Metro Boomin, Beyoncé, Fivio Foreign and plenty more.
Listen to Mike Dean's new album executively produced by The Weeknd below.