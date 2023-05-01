North Carolina Is Home To One Of The 15 Best Hotel Pools In America

When choosing a hotel to call home for the night, you may consider several different factors to help make your decision, including whether or not it has a pool. One hotel in North Carolina makes that choice even easier as it has one of the best hotel pools in America.

Trips To Discover searched around the country to find the 15 best hotel pools in the U.S., from an iconic hotel on the Las Vegas Strip to multiple stunning resorts on the Hawaiian islands. One hotel in North Carolina managed to make the list.

According to the site, Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville is home to one of the best hotel pools in the country, with cool waters surrounded by rock walls to create the perfect grotto to hide away from the burning mid-day sun. Not only does this hotel have an incredible pool to splash away the day, but it even houses the state's best restaurant with a view.

Omni Grove Park Inn is located at 290 Macon Avenue in Asheville.

Here's what Trips To Discover had to say:

"Omni Grove Park Inn is a historic hotel ideal for a romantic couples' stay with an incredible spa that takes inspiration from the magnificent mountain setting, complete with an underground grotto that includes 10 chlorine-free, mineral-based pools framed by huge rock walls, tunnels, and arches. Guests can enjoy the hot-and-cold plunge pools, a mineral and lap pool, and cascading waterfalls while gazing up at the ceiling that features 6,5000 fiberoptic stars as underwater music plays below. There's also a heated outdoor tub next to a fireplace for soaking with mountain views."

These are the 15 best hotel pools in the country:

Arizona Biltmore (Phoenix, Arizona)

Mandalay Bay (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Marriott Marquis Houston (Houston, Texas)

Ritz-Carlton, South Beach (Miami, Florida)

Mandarin Oriental New York (New York City, New York)

London West Hollywood (Las Angeles, California)

Sheraton Waikiki (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Amangani (Jackson Hole, Wyoming)

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess (Scottsdale, Arizona)

Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu (Kauai, Hawaii)

Garden of the Gods Resort (Colorado Springs, Colorado)

Chena Hot Springs Resort (Fairbanks, Alaska)

The Resort at Pelican. Hill (Newport Beach, California)

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Omni Grove Park Inn (Asheville, North Carolina)

Check out the full list at Trips To Discover to read up on the best hotel pools in America.