Ohio Restaurant Serves The Best Soul Food In The State

By Sarah Tate

May 1, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Is there anything better than plate full of delicious soul food? The South has no shortage of restaurants catered to serving the best soul food, but there are plenty of locales around the U.S. that specialize in the comforting meals.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched around the country to find the best spots for soul food in each state, and one restaurant in Georgia stood out among the rest. According to the site, the term "soul food" has been around for decades as a way to describe Black culture:

"The term 'soul food' first appeared in the 1960s, when 'soul' was a word used to describe Black culture. Even today, nothing beats soul food for heartiness, comfort, and flavor. We've analyzed the data and searched reviews to find every state's best restaurant celebrating the tradition, with many of the recipes passed down through generations."

So which restaurant in Ohio has the best soul food in the state?

Rasheedah's Cafe

This Cincinnati eatery has been a longtime favorite since the early '90s and serves up lots of tasty, comforting dishes. According to its website, "Nothing makes someone feel warm and welcome like a home-cooked meal, and that's what we at Rasheedah's Cafe are all about."

Rasheedah's Cafe is located at 5922 Hamilton Avenue in Cincinnati.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"A cornerstone in its Cincinnati neighborhood, Rasheedah's Cafe has been serving halal soul food to customers since 1993. From the fried chicken to the beef short ribs, salmon croquettes and cornbread, everything is said to be phenomenal. Sides include mac 'n' cheese and candied yams."

Check out the full list on LoveFood to see the best soul food in each state.

