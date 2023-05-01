Pennsylvania Hotel Pool Named Among The Best In The US

You deserve a vacation, and what better place to sit back and relax than beside one of the most beautiful pools in the entire country. Thousands of hotels scattered across the U.S. offer stunning amenities, but few top the list of the best hotel pools in America.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the best hotel pool in all of Pennsylvania can be found at the Four Seasons Hotel at Comcast Center in Philadelphia. This pool is so spectacular that it was also rated among the best hotel pools in the entire country!

Here's what Trips To Discover had to say about the Four Seasons Hotel in Philadelphia:

"While spectacular pools aren’t commonly found at hotels in major cities, there are some exceptions. The luxurious Four Seasons Philadelphia hosts a 30,000-gallon infinity edge pool on its 57th floor. Guests can enjoy some of the most incredible views while swimming in the heated pool or relaxing in one of the lounge chairs, where you can even have a healthy meal delivered straight to you. Overlooking the city from atop one of the tallest towers on the skyline, the hotel is also perfectly situated for exploring the local history and culture."

For a continued list of the best hotel pools across the country visit tripstodiscover.com.