PHOTOS: 'Blinding' Dust Storm Causes 60-Car Crash Along Illinois Highway

Multiple people are dead after a "blinding" dust storm ravaged central Illinois on Monday. According to CNN, 40 to 60 cars crashed as a result of the deadly storm. 30 people were sent to the hospital to be assessed for injuries after the crashes occurred. The Illinois Department of Transportation took to Twitter to share a photo of the aftermath, and to detail closure of the highway. The photo shows cars and trucks destroyed and burned amid low visibility conditions.

"Interstate 55 in southern Sangamon and northern Montgomery counties remains closed in both directions because of numerous crashes caused by a dust storm, which has greatly reduced visibility."