PHOTOS: 'Blinding' Dust Storm Causes 60-Car Crash Along Illinois Highway
By Logan DeLoye
May 1, 2023
Multiple people are dead after a "blinding" dust storm ravaged central Illinois on Monday. According to CNN, 40 to 60 cars crashed as a result of the deadly storm. 30 people were sent to the hospital to be assessed for injuries after the crashes occurred. The Illinois Department of Transportation took to Twitter to share a photo of the aftermath, and to detail closure of the highway. The photo shows cars and trucks destroyed and burned amid low visibility conditions.
"Interstate 55 in southern Sangamon and northern Montgomery counties remains closed in both directions because of numerous crashes caused by a dust storm, which has greatly reduced visibility."
Interstate 55 in southern Sangamon and northern Montgomery counties remains closed in both directions because of numerous crashes caused by a dust storm, which has greatly reduced visibility. (photo via @wics_abc20) pic.twitter.com/rYbWKndJa6— IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) May 1, 2023
The crashes were so bad that two large semi-trucks caught on fire. State police major Ryan Starrick mentioned that the dust storm was caused by "excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway leading to zero visibility." Despite the immense tragedy, Starrick shared that this is not the first time that a storm like this has blown through the state. Interstate 55 was closed in both directions just North of Farmersville after the dust storm occurred. Police noted low visibility throughout the region long after the giant crash took place. Information regarding the exact number of storm fatalities has yet to be released as investigations continue.