Prince William will be playing a major role in his father King Charles III's coronation this month. This week the "Authorised Liturgy For the Coronation Rite of His Majesty King Charles II" was revealed and showed that the Prince of Wales will pledge his allegiance to King Charles on Saturday, May 6th.

Prince William will kneel before King Charles, who will officially be crowned by then, and recite the Homage of Royal Blood: "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.” He will be the only member of the royal family to have a speaking role during the ceremony.

However, his brother Prince Harry will have no official role in the ceremony. In fact, he won't even be sitting near the royal family. Former royal butler Paul Burrell told The Sun last week that Harry will be seated 10 rows behind his family and will be making a quick exit at the May 6th coronation. Burrell also suggested that Harry may not even have time to chat with his father and brother. The coronation marks the first time the royal family will be together since the release of Harry's bombshell memoir Spare. “There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid — I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors,” Burrell told the outlet.

As Prince Harry attends his father's coronation, his wife Meghan Markle will be staying in California to celebrate Prince Archie's birthday which also falls on May 6th.