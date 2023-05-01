Seven Bodies Found In Search For Two Missing Oklahoma Teens

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said that seven bodies were recovered at a property allegedly belonging to convicted sex offender Jesse McFadden on Monday (May 1).

Officials confirmed that two missing teens, Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16, were among the victims.

Earlier in the day, authorities issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for the two girls. According to KOKI, the girls were supposed to be staying with Holly McFadden, her daughter Tiffany, and Jesse.

Webster's mother told the news station she hadn't heard from her daughter since Sunday. She also told the news station that five of the bodies were children and two were adults.

McFadden previously served 16 years behind bars for a rape conviction. He was due in court on Monday to begin a trial on charges of soliciting child pornography.