Taylor Swift may make the whole place shimmer, but Atlanta proved it can give back just as good.

The Midnights singer just wrapped up her three-night stop in ATL as part of her incredibly successful Eras Tour, and she had nothing but praise for the crowds that showed up in droves at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. So many people bought tickets to her highly-anticipated tour that stadium officials said Swift is the first artist to sell out three nights of concerts at the venue, per Fox 5.

Swift took to Twitter on Monday (May 1) to reflect on her "insanely magical" time in Atlanta over the weekend and share some photos from the shows.

"WOW Atlanta just... wow. The band, dancers, and I can't stop talking about how insanely magical it was playing for you guys the past 3 nights. You were always bouncing, dancing, screaming every lyric. And you created so many breathtaking moments for us, you know what I mean. Looove yooouuu," she wrote, also throwing some love to Nashville where she is heading next. "Hey Nashville you're NEXT 💜"

In addition to her tour, the "Anti-Hero" singer has been dealing with some big changes in her personal life. Last month, it was reported that she and longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn had split after six years of dating. She seems to have surrounded herself with friends following the breakup, including grabbing dinner with friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée Margaret Qualley.