Is there anything better than plate full of delicious soul food? The South has no shortage of restaurants catered to serving the best soul food, but there are plenty of locales around the U.S. that specialize in the comforting meals.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched around the country to find the best spots for soul food in each state, and one restaurant in Georgia stood out among the rest. According to the site, the term "soul food" has been around for decades as a way to describe Black culture:

"The term 'soul food' first appeared in the 1960s, when 'soul' was a word used to describe Black culture. Even today, nothing beats soul food for heartiness, comfort, and flavor. We've analyzed the data and searched reviews to find every state's best restaurant celebrating the tradition, with many of the recipes passed down through generations."

So which restaurant in Tennessee has the best soul food in the state?

H&T's Home Cooking

This Nashboro Village eatery has been serving up lots of tasty dishes since opening in 2005, including fried chicken and catfish, shrimp and grits, banana pudding, and classic sides. H&T's Home Cooking is located at 2264 Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"H&T's Home Cooking Restaurant was opened by Hattie Palin and her husband Thomas in 2005 with the couple vowing to provide 'the best homestyle meals with excellent service' and, if reviews are anything [to] go by, they're doing just that. Expect big helpings of classic soul food including meatloaf, fried catfish, shrimp and cheese grits, and fried chicken."

