This Colorado Restaurant Serves The Best Burger In The Entire State

If you're ever craving a juicy, well-crafted burger, there are plenty of options out there for you. From a fine-dining restaurant to a hole-in-the-wall spot beloved by locals, there's no shortage of places serving their own special take on this American classic.

That's why Mashed took up the task of finding every state's best burger. The website states, "By factoring in customer reviews, local and national awards, personal experiences, and recommendations, we've successfully pinpointed every state's best burger. If it made the cut, you can count on the hamburger being excellent."

According to writers, Colorado's most delicious burger is Onion Fried Burger Deluxe at The Green Line Grill! Here's why it was chosen:

"The Green Line Grill is stacking up accolades and it's their Onion Fried Burgers that are drawing the most attention. Get the deluxe version to get the full experience and understand why many agree that this joint has the best burgers in Colorado. Located in Colorado Springs, The Green Line Grill is fairly priced... this burger will leave you feeling stuffed."