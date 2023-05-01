Two Pennsylvania Suburbs Named Among The Most Affordable Suburbs In The US

There are a few suburbs in Pennsylvania that are known for being among the most affordable places to live across the country. These suburbs are also rated as a good place for families to live!

According to a list compiled by Niche, the two most affordable suburbs to live in in Pennsylvania are Hiller and North Braddock located outside of Pittsburgh. 1,086 people live in Hiller where homes cost an average of $88,500. 4,372 people live in North Braddock where homes cost an average of $47,800.

Here's what Niche had to say about compiling the data to discover the most affordable suburbs in America:

"The Places with the Lowest Cost of Living ranking provides a comprehensive assessment of the affordability of an area. This grade takes into account key factors, including a location’s housing, food, and fuel costs, as well as the median tax rates, in an attempt to measure the overall affordability and relative cost of living of an area. The same methodology is used to produce the Cost of Living Grade for each ranked place. Statistics are primarily obtained from the U.S. Census and represent the most recent data available."

