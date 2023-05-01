Veteran Running back Latavius Murray Signs With Super Bowl Contender
By Jason Hall
May 1, 2023
The Buffalo Bills have signed veteran running back Latavius Murray to a one-year deal, the team announced on its official Twitter account.
"Done deal. We’ve signed RB Latavius Murray to a one-year deal! #BillsMafia," the Bills wrote alongside a photo of Murray signing his contract.
Buffalo didn't select any running backs in the 2023 NFL Draft, but signed former Fresno State running back Jordan Mims as an undrafted free agent on Saturday (April 29). Murray, 33, a Syracuse native, will be the second-oldest player on the Bills' roster behind only linebacker Von Miller.
Buffalo's depth chart currently includes 2022 second-round pick James Cook and Damien Harris, who signed a one-year, $1.7 million contract this offseason after spending his first four seasons with the AFC East Division rival New England Patriots.
Murray spent the 2022 season with the Denver Broncos after being signed off the New Orleans Saints practice squad during his second stint with the team. The former UCF standout was selected by the then-Oakland Raiders at No. 181 overall in the sixth-round of the 2013 NFL Draft and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015.
Murray also had previous stints with the Minnesota Vikings (2017-18), Saints (2019-20, 2022) and Baltimore Ravens (2021). The 33-year-old has 6,252 yards and 55 touchdowns on 1,481 rushing attempts, as well as 222 receptions for 1,501 yards and two touchdowns.