Veteran Running back Latavius Murray Signs With Super Bowl Contender

The Buffalo Bills have signed veteran running back Latavius Murray to a one-year deal, the team announced on its official Twitter account.

"Done deal. We’ve signed RB Latavius Murray to a one-year deal! #BillsMafia," the Bills wrote alongside a photo of Murray signing his contract.

Buffalo didn't select any running backs in the 2023 NFL Draft, but signed former Fresno State running back Jordan Mims as an undrafted free agent on Saturday (April 29). Murray, 33, a Syracuse native, will be the second-oldest player on the Bills' roster behind only linebacker Von Miller.

Buffalo's depth chart currently includes 2022 second-round pick James Cook and Damien Harris, who signed a one-year, $1.7 million contract this offseason after spending his first four seasons with the AFC East Division rival New England Patriots.