A Florida driver was forced to witness a tornado tear through North Palm Beach on Saturday, April 29. Footage shared by WTSP shows the powerful gales stripping palm trees of their foliage and even flipping a car over. Various other pieces of debris can be seen skirting down the road or getting torn off a nearby building.

“I just saw a car flip over in front of me. Holy God,” the driver remarks as the howling winds begin to settle down. “Welcome to Florida, people.”

He wasn't the only one who got a front-row seat to this destruction. Other clips circulating online show drivers getting caught up in the vicious storms, such as one viral video with millions of views. A video shared by Jennifer Collins, a CBS12 meteorologist, shows two people in a car watching a tornado whip up right in front of them and even picking up a vehicle.