WATCH: Florida Driver Gets Trapped In Rampaging Tornado
By Zuri Anderson
May 1, 2023
A Florida driver was forced to witness a tornado tear through North Palm Beach on Saturday, April 29. Footage shared by WTSP shows the powerful gales stripping palm trees of their foliage and even flipping a car over. Various other pieces of debris can be seen skirting down the road or getting torn off a nearby building.
“I just saw a car flip over in front of me. Holy God,” the driver remarks as the howling winds begin to settle down. “Welcome to Florida, people.”
He wasn't the only one who got a front-row seat to this destruction. Other clips circulating online show drivers getting caught up in the vicious storms, such as one viral video with millions of views. A video shared by Jennifer Collins, a CBS12 meteorologist, shows two people in a car watching a tornado whip up right in front of them and even picking up a vehicle.
Video of the North Palm Beach tornado— Jennifer Collins 🌤️ (@JenCollinsWx) April 29, 2023
Daphne N. #FLwx @CBS12 @LoleskyWX @NWSMiami pic.twitter.com/DpJzpHatHC
"This is why vehicles are not a safe place to be during a tornado warning. Lots of damage in the area. This is US-1 north of PGA Blvd," she tweeted.
The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado was "at least" an EF-1 of 100 mph and touched down east of I-95 just south of Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center. They're still evaluating how much damage it caused.
This storm came weeks after parts of South Florida, notably the Fort Lauderdale area, suffered extreme flooding that left residents without gas for days.