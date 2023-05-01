Woman Accused Of Killing Boyfriend's 6-Year-Old Girl, Burying Her In Bucket

A Louisiana woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly killing her boyfriend's six-year-old daughter and then burying the remains in a bucket in the yard of the girl's biological mother.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said that Bella Fontenelle's father reported her and his girlfriend, Hannah Landon, missing last week.

Officers searched his house and didn't find any clues to their whereabouts. Next, they went to the home of the girl's mother, which was around the block. When deputies arrived, they discovered the remains of Bella buried inside of a large bucket.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage showing a woman, who appeared to be Landon, wheeling a bucket down the road in a wagon.

Landon was located at a local hospital and taken into custody. Officials said she was hospitalized for a mental health evaluation after she showed up at the police department around 1 a.m.

Landon was charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice. A judge denied her request for bond. If convicted, she could face the death penalty.