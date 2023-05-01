Woman Charged With Selling $11,000 Worth Of Body Parts To Man On Facebook

An Arkansas woman is facing federal charges for allegedly selling body parts to a man she met on Facebook. A federal indictment accuses Candace Chapman Scott of stealing 20 boxes containing parts of medical school cadavers that she stole.

Scott worked at Arkansas Central Mortuary Services, where she received the cadavers from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock to be cremated and returned. Instead, Scott is accused of selling them to a man in Pennsylvania whom she met in a Facebook group about "oddities."

Scott pleaded not guilty to 12 counts, including conspiracy to commit mail fraud, mail fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, and interstate transportation of stolen property.

The buyer was not identified in the federal indictment. However, he was named in separate charges filed in Pennsylvania as Jeremy Lee Pauley. Prosecutors said that over nine months, Pauley paid Scott nearly $11,000 using PayPal in exchange for the body parts, including brains, hearts, lungs, and genitalia. Scott also sold him a fetus, offering a discount because "he's not in great shape."

Pauley is facing charges of abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property, receiving stolen property, and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities. Authorities did say why Pauley wanted the parts or what he did with them.