Woman Feeding Feral Cats Suffers Brain Injury After Firefighter Pushed Her

An elderly woman from Nevada suffered a traumatic brain injury at the hands of a firefighter, her family claims in a lawsuit. The lawsuit says that 84-year-old Maureen Hvegholm was feeding feral cats outside of the fire station in Sparks, Nevada, when Timothy Egan confronted her outside.

The firefighters did not like that Hvegholm was feeding the feral cats because they claimed the animals were damaging their equipment. Egan picked up the cat food and bowls of water from the ground and her hands. Hvegholm then swatted at Egan, who proceeded to take her to the ground.

"The Defendant then grabbed Hvegholm's shoulders, and performed a sweep maneuver on her feet, and Hvegholm landed headfirst on the concrete," the lawsuit says.

Hvegholm had a large lump on her head and was later diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.

"Hvegholm has suffered a severe decline in her quality of life, her ability to move about freely, and her ability to care for herself independent of her children – as well as a looming sense of panic, terror, and lack of security in her home resulting from the encounter with the Defendant described above," the lawsuit states.

While Hvegholm was initially cited for battery upon a protected person, the citation was dropped following an investigation. Egan has not been charged for his actions.