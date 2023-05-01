That's not the only issue Thugger is facing behind bars. Steel also claimed the artist, born Jeffrey Williams, has been deprived of sleep as of late. Williams apparently sleeps for only five hours each night. On days when he has court, he has to wake up between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.



"By the end of the week, Mr. Williams is fighting to pay attention to the goings on in his case," Steel argued in the motion.



This is the fourth time Young Thug's legal team has requested bond for his client. He hasn't had much luck over the past few months since he was first arrested last May. The YSL co-founder is accused of running Young Slime Life as a street gang and was charged with a slew of offenses along with 28 others. As of this report, Williams is only facing eight of the 56 counts listed in the original indictment. So far, It's been nearly five months since jury selection began with no real target date at when the trial will officially begin.