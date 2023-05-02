A Cockroach Stole The Show At The 2023 Met Gala In Viral Red Carpet Moment
By Sarah Tate
May 2, 2023
The 2023 Met Gala was filled with incredible high-fashion looks honoring Karl Lagerfeld, from Kim Kardashian's pearl-draped dress to Doja Cat's stunningly beautiful cat ensemble, but the surprise breakout star of the show didn't even get an invite before arriving at the red carpet: a cockroach.
Yes, that's right — a roach stole the show by crashing the Met Gala on Monday (May 1), even getting its moment in front of the cameras as it attempted to climb up the stairs. According to Entertainment Tonight, photographer Kevin Mazur snapped some photos of the bug scurrying along the carpet, much to the delight of onlookers cheering it on before their screams of delight turned into those of horror as Mazur tried to squash the critter. The roach was undeterred, however, and managed to escape its imminent demise; at least until a little while later when it was eventually stepped on.
The hilarious moment sent Twitter into a tizzy, with many joking about asking what the roach was wearing or what is was going to do for the afterparty. Variety even shared an in memoriam tweet of the roach to confirm the sad news that it had sadly died. "It is with deep sadness that we must report the #MetGala cockroach was stepped on. #RIP"
Keep reading to see some of the best tweets about the gatecrasher, now gone too soon.
A roach took over the #metgala red carpet and people went NUTS. Greatest almost gate crasher ever pic.twitter.com/NuVf5FNnFP— Jada Yuan (@jadabird) May 2, 2023
There was a roach on the MET gala carpet tonight. I want motivational speakers to flip that by tomorrow. You can go wherever you feel called to go! Don't wait for the invite! Crawl before you walk! When it's YOUR time, can't nobody step on YOU.— Paula Anne🎙 (@misspauwrites) May 2, 2023
It is with deep sadness that we must report the #MetGala cockroach was stepped on. #RIP pic.twitter.com/cqtmfFNaKV— Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023
roach on his way to the met gala #MetGala pic.twitter.com/hScZpt8jM0— ˗ˏˋuno´ˎ˗ (@steezyjules) May 2, 2023
rest in pieces met gala roach…we ain’t even find out who you were wearing pic.twitter.com/RumnasUuqu— court (@voidsinclair) May 2, 2023
the roach at the met gala #MetGala pic.twitter.com/u7MZOCBRrI— martin (@Marrttin0) May 2, 2023
Live photo of the roach at the met gala after party pic.twitter.com/j2MwHt1Cea— 🍌Gail🍌 (@Icekoldsoup) May 2, 2023
RIP Met Gala Cockroach, you will be missed.