A Cockroach Stole The Show At The 2023 Met Gala In Viral Red Carpet Moment

By Sarah Tate

May 2, 2023

The 2023 Met Gala was filled with incredible high-fashion looks honoring Karl Lagerfeld, from Kim Kardashian's pearl-draped dress to Doja Cat's stunningly beautiful cat ensemble, but the surprise breakout star of the show didn't even get an invite before arriving at the red carpet: a cockroach.

Yes, that's right — a roach stole the show by crashing the Met Gala on Monday (May 1), even getting its moment in front of the cameras as it attempted to climb up the stairs. According to Entertainment Tonight, photographer Kevin Mazur snapped some photos of the bug scurrying along the carpet, much to the delight of onlookers cheering it on before their screams of delight turned into those of horror as Mazur tried to squash the critter. The roach was undeterred, however, and managed to escape its imminent demise; at least until a little while later when it was eventually stepped on.

The hilarious moment sent Twitter into a tizzy, with many joking about asking what the roach was wearing or what is was going to do for the afterparty. Variety even shared an in memoriam tweet of the roach to confirm the sad news that it had sadly died. "It is with deep sadness that we must report the #MetGala cockroach was stepped on. #RIP"

Keep reading to see some of the best tweets about the gatecrasher, now gone too soon.

RIP Met Gala Cockroach, you will be missed.

