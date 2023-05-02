Budda Baker Blasts Lukas Van Ness' Dad For Butt-Slapping Son's Girlfriend
By Jason Hall
May 2, 2023
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker addressed a strange, viral video in which the father of Green Bay Packers first-round pick Lukas Van Ness appeared to butt-slap his son's girlfriend.
"Ok ok ok… look, if my dad touched my lady a** on draft night or anytime, I’m checkin him!!! ESPECIALLY if he still with my mom. Maybe that’s just me though, I didn’t grow up wit my pops so maybe that it… aye also! There’s nothing wrong with being a day 2 guy!! Just work," Baker tweeted after the video was shared online last week, though not specifically mentioning names.
Jason Van Ness was seen slapping his son's girlfriend, Frankie Kmet, twice on the butt after the Packers selected Lukas at No. 13 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft last Thursday (April 27).
Ok ok ok… look, if my dad touched my lady ass on draft night or anytime, I’m checkin him!!! ESPECIALLY if he still with my mom. Maybe that’s just me though, I didn’t grow up wit my pops so maybe that it… 🤣🤣 aye also! There’s nothing wrong with being a day 2 guy!! Just work!!— Budda Baker (@Buddabaker3) April 28, 2023
The strange interaction came seconds after Kmet gave her boyfriend an emotional kiss, then proceeded to hug his father in celebration.
@BarstoolBigCat Van Ness dad. Bust. pic.twitter.com/vsNCffI9Fa— Tyler (@IndyRazorback) April 28, 2023
Kmet, whose older brother Cole Kmet is a tight end for the NFC North Division rival Chicago Bears, shared an Instagram story wearing a Packers hat with the caption, "GO PACK GO," in celebration of her boyfriend being drafted.
Van Ness was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022 and a freshman All-American in 2021, recording 70 tackles, 13.0 sacks and 19.0 tackles for loss during his collegiate career at Iowa. The Packers received the No. 13 overall pick as compensation in the blockbuster trade that sent quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, with the Jets moving back two spots to No. 15 overall.