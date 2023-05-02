Budda Baker Blasts Lukas Van Ness' Dad For Butt-Slapping Son's Girlfriend

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker addressed a strange, viral video in which the father of Green Bay Packers first-round pick Lukas Van Ness appeared to butt-slap his son's girlfriend.

"Ok ok ok… look, if my dad touched my lady a** on draft night or anytime, I’m checkin him!!! ESPECIALLY if he still with my mom. Maybe that’s just me though, I didn’t grow up wit my pops so maybe that it… aye also! There’s nothing wrong with being a day 2 guy!! Just work," Baker tweeted after the video was shared online last week, though not specifically mentioning names.

Jason Van Ness was seen slapping his son's girlfriend, Frankie Kmet, twice on the butt after the Packers selected Lukas at No. 13 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft last Thursday (April 27).