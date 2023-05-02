Florida Woman Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize From $5 Scratch-Off Ticket

A Florida woman is now a millionaire after her $5 lottery ticket became a life-changing amount of money. According to Florida Lottery, 41-year-old Racquel Maxey, of Kissimmee, claimed her $1 million prize from playing the GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game. The winner chose to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.

Lottery officials said she purchased the winning scratcher at a 7-Eleven located at 4015 West Irlo Bronson Highway in Kissimmee. The retailer will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the lucky ticket.

When you play the GOLD RUSH DOUBLER game, $188 million in cash prizes are up for grabs, including 28 top prizes of $1 million. The Florida Lottery's website says 20 prizes remain. The overall odds of winning any prize is 1 in 3.98.

It's no secret that scratch-off games make many Floridians much richer than they were before. One woman even had a similar situation, except she ended up taking home the last $1 million top prize from a popular game. There there was a Florida man who became a multimillionaire after scoring the top prize in another game.

A Facebook group where all the members chipped in for lottery tickets scored a $1 million prize, as well.