Former WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder Arrested

Former WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder was arrested on a charge of possession of a concealed weapon Tuesday (May 2) morning, according to jail records obtained by TMZ Sports.

Wilder, 37, was reportedly pulled over in Hollywood at around 1:15 a.m. after officers claimed his the windows on his Rolls-Royce were illegally tinted and his license plate was obstructed, according to law enforcement sources. Officers said Wilder's vehicle emitted the smell of burnt marijuana, which led to a search of the vehicle that resulted in a 9mm handgun being found.

Wilder, who officers described as being cooperative and nice while being detained, tweeted about the incident Tuesday morning, hours after being bonded out at 6:34 a.m. local time.

"I’d rather be safe than sorry. The End," Wilder tweeted.