Good Samaritan Helps Save Toddler Shot In The Cheek

A Philadelphia woman is being hailed as a hero for helping to save the life of a three-year-old who was shot in the cheek. Meeka Outlaw was unloading groceries in front of her house when a woman carrying a young boy ran toward her screaming.

"As she gets closer, I see that the baby has blood, like, dripping down his leg and under his foot," Outlaw told ABC News. "I said, 'Do you want me to call the ambulance?' And she said, 'Please!'"

While Outlaw was on the phone with the 911 dispatcher, the boy stopped breathing. While the 911 dispatcher told Outlaw to stay where she was, she knew if they didn't get help quickly, the boy would die.

Instead of waiting for the paramedics, she got into her car and drove the boy and her mother to a fire station that was a few blocks away. The firefighters rushed outside to help the boy and stabilized him until he could be transported to the hospital.

The boy remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

"I just saw a mom that was in distress, and I'm a mother, too," Outlaw told WTXF. "Seeing the girl running up the street with the baby and blood, it just, it does something. I guess it was just a mom instinct."

Police have provided few details about the shooting, and no arrests have been made.