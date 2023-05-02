Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Soul Food In The Entire State

It's called soul food for a reason. Nothing cures the stress buried within your soul quite like a hearty plate of soul food! Soul food plates are popularly compromised of fried chicken, beans, collard greens, sweet potatoes, and sometimes mac and cheese. While many restaurants throughout the state serve these special dishes, only one place is known for serving them best!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best place to order soul food in all of Illinois is at Kathryn’s Soul located in Chicago. LoveFood recommended that first-time customers try the "loaded baked potato with shrimp, cheese, bacon, sour cream and chives."

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order soul food in the entire state:

"Food packed with flavor and big portions are what you get at Kathryn’s Soul, a restaurant in Chicago French Market. Owner Kathryn Miles started cooking age 10 and, after working in the corporate world for 20 years, gave it up to pursue her restaurant dreams. Customers love the loaded baked potato with shrimp, cheese, bacon, sour cream and chives, as well as the meatloaf, which comes with a choice of sides including creamy spinach, mac ‘n’ cheese, and garlic red skin potatoes. Regulars also rave about the banana pudding."

For a continued list of the best places to order soul food across the country visit lovefood.com.