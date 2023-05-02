Kate Middleton Shares New Portrait Of Princess Charlotte On 8th Birthday

Princess Charlotte turns 8 years old today, Tuesday, May 2nd! Per tradition, Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated by sharing a new portrait of their daughter on social media. "The Prince and Princess of Wales are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte ahead of her eighth birthday tomorrow," the royal palace said in a statement per People.

The sweet photo, which shows Princess Charlotte giving the camera a big smile, was taken recently by the Princess of Wales herself. "Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow 🎈" they wrote in the photo's caption. The following day, they shared another photo of Charlotte hugging her dog and thanked royal fans for the birthday wishes. "Thank you for all the birthday wishes," the post read.