Kate Middleton Shares New Portrait Of Princess Charlotte On 8th Birthday
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 2, 2023
Princess Charlotte turns 8 years old today, Tuesday, May 2nd! Per tradition, Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated by sharing a new portrait of their daughter on social media. "The Prince and Princess of Wales are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte ahead of her eighth birthday tomorrow," the royal palace said in a statement per People.
The sweet photo, which shows Princess Charlotte giving the camera a big smile, was taken recently by the Princess of Wales herself. "Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow 🎈" they wrote in the photo's caption. The following day, they shared another photo of Charlotte hugging her dog and thanked royal fans for the birthday wishes. "Thank you for all the birthday wishes," the post read.
Princess Charlotte's birthday comes just days before her grandfather's coronation. On Saturday, May 6th, King Charles III will officially be crowned as the British head of state alongside The Queen Consort Camila at Westminster Abbey in London. While the young royal won't have an official role in the historic ceremony, her older brother Prince George will have a big role. Along with Queen Camilla's three grandsons, the 9-year-old, who is the second-in-line to the throne, will be a Page of Honor attending to King Charles throughout the coronation service while Camilla's three grandsons and great-nephew will be supporting her. The pages will also be part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey.
