Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Have Date Night At Met Gala Afterparty

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 2, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

While Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny arrived at the 2023 Met Gala separately on Monday, May 1st, it wasn't long before they were spotted together. The rumored couple was spotted by each other's side in New York City, on their way to a Met Gala afterparty. Photographers captured photos of the two walking to their car after attending fashion's biggest night.

The outing came on the heels of reports that Jenner and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, are starting to get more serious in their relationship.

1 of 3
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Street Sightings
Photo: GC Images
2 of 3
3 of 3
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Street Sightings
Photo: GC Images

Earlier this week, a source told People that the potential couple's relationship is "getting more serious." The source claimed, "They are very cute together. Kendall is happy. He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill." They also added that "it was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now."

The romance rumors first started in March after the two were spotted with a group of friends at a restaurant in West Hollywood. At the end of the night, they were seen sharing a hug and kiss goodbye which further fueled the romance rumors. "He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now," the source added. "Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him." While neither star has publicly addressed the romance, they were also photographed riding horses together at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center in early April. Most recently, Kendall was seen cheering on Bad Bunny during his historic two-hour-long set at Coachella in April.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.