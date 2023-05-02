Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Have Date Night At Met Gala Afterparty
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 2, 2023
While Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny arrived at the 2023 Met Gala separately on Monday, May 1st, it wasn't long before they were spotted together. The rumored couple was spotted by each other's side in New York City, on their way to a Met Gala afterparty. Photographers captured photos of the two walking to their car after attending fashion's biggest night.
The outing came on the heels of reports that Jenner and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, are starting to get more serious in their relationship.
Earlier this week, a source told People that the potential couple's relationship is "getting more serious." The source claimed, "They are very cute together. Kendall is happy. He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill." They also added that "it was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now."
The romance rumors first started in March after the two were spotted with a group of friends at a restaurant in West Hollywood. At the end of the night, they were seen sharing a hug and kiss goodbye which further fueled the romance rumors. "He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now," the source added. "Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him." While neither star has publicly addressed the romance, they were also photographed riding horses together at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center in early April. Most recently, Kendall was seen cheering on Bad Bunny during his historic two-hour-long set at Coachella in April.