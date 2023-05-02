Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Have Date Night At Met Gala Afterparty

While Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny arrived at the 2023 Met Gala separately on Monday, May 1st, it wasn't long before they were spotted together. The rumored couple was spotted by each other's side in New York City, on their way to a Met Gala afterparty. Photographers captured photos of the two walking to their car after attending fashion's biggest night.

The outing came on the heels of reports that Jenner and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, are starting to get more serious in their relationship.