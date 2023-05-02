Lil Nas X's Best Selfies From Inside The 2023 Met Gala
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 2, 2023
If you wanted to see how the biggest stars in the world were doing once they got inside the 2023 Met Gala, all you had to do was check Lil Nas X's Twitter feed. On Monday, May 1st, the "Industry Baby" rapper looked like he had the time of his life grabbing adorable selfies with everyone from Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian to Pete Davidson and Usher.
He started off his Met Gala selfie game strong with a snap of iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell cuddling into his elegant, white fur coat. Lil Nas X also shared two selfies with fellow hitmaker Doja Cat. The two made for a striking sight as they were both channeling Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette for this year's theme: "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." He concluded his selfie series with Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan from Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Check out all of Lil Nas X's selfies below:
According to Vogue, it took Lil Nas X 9 hours to transform into the sparkling cat on the red carpet. "It’s really taken to new, three-dimensional crystal and pearl levels,” British make-up artist Dame Pat McGrath said of the look, which required "just thousands of crystals." The two met up in New York at 9:00 A.M. to start working on the "Choupette-inspired" design which covered Lil Nas X from his face to his toes. McGrath added that it took a team of people to "fly all over the globe to find all of the pieces” which included "couture lace from 25 years ago” and “crystals from Austria."
Other attendees at this year's Met Gala included Dua Lipa, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, the Kardashian-Jenners, and many more. You can check out all of the must-see looks from fashion's biggest night at iHeartRadio.com!