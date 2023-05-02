Lil Nas X's Best Selfies From Inside The 2023 Met Gala

If you wanted to see how the biggest stars in the world were doing once they got inside the 2023 Met Gala, all you had to do was check Lil Nas X's Twitter feed. On Monday, May 1st, the "Industry Baby" rapper looked like he had the time of his life grabbing adorable selfies with everyone from Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian to Pete Davidson and Usher.

He started off his Met Gala selfie game strong with a snap of iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell cuddling into his elegant, white fur coat. Lil Nas X also shared two selfies with fellow hitmaker Doja Cat. The two made for a striking sight as they were both channeling Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette for this year's theme: "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." He concluded his selfie series with Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Check out all of Lil Nas X's selfies below: